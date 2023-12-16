Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,710. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

