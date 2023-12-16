International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,164 shares of company stock worth $769,549 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

