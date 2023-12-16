International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

HPE opened at $16.72 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,447 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

