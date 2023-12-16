International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,104 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,187,856.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.