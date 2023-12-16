International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

