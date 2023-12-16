International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

