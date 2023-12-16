International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,437 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

