International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 868,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 1,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 845,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 795,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.75.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

