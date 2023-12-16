International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth $284,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 32.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.63%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.