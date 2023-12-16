International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $743,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

