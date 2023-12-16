International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
