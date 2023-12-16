International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

