International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $832,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.