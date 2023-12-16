International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $725,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

