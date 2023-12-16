International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 104.8% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.5% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.