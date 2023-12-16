International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VPU opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

