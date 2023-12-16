International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,328 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.84 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

