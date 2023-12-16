International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $122.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

