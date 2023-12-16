International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

