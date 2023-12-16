International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,331 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.