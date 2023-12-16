International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.