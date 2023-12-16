Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at $713,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

