Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Insider Sells $823,100.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $180.67 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $185.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,512,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

View Our Latest Report on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.