Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Insider Sells $823,100.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBPGet Free Report) insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $180.67 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $185.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,512,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

