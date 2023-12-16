Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INSP opened at $187.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.