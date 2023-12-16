Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) vs. OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Financial Analysis

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and OCA Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -14.36% N/A -6.65% OCA Acquisition N/A -12.52% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspirato and OCA Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 OCA Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 912.99%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than OCA Acquisition.

Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCA Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of OCA Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OCA Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and OCA Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $345.02 million 0.07 -$24.06 million ($14.87) -0.26 OCA Acquisition N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

OCA Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

