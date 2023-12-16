Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insmed stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

