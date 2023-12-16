Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $131,703.05 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.8 %

VeriSign stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

