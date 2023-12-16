Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

