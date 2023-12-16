Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Director Sells 4,362 Shares of Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stride Trading Down 0.1 %

Stride stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stride by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stride by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

