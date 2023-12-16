Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 57,738 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $948,057.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,549,960.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ METC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

