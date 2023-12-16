Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 30,526 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,818,433.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,390,134.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

