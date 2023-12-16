Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $161,820.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

