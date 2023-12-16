Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $558,656.95 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $214.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.06.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

