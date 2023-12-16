Insider Selling: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells 5,564 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LKQ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

