Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $2,205,647.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $894,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.8% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after buying an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

