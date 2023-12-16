Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $145,590.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

