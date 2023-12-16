Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $141,371.53 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.5 %

HQY stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 183.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

