Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $194,220.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $194,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $255,200.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $144,970.29.

On Thursday, November 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,391 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $17,812.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00.

Expensify Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.