Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMPX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $307.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

