Insider Selling: Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Sells $129,960.00 in Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 12,000 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $129,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,612.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $1,230.06.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $49,165.05.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAX stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

