Insider Buying: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Buys $2,251,521.34 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Satori Capital, Llc bought 88,538 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lovesac Trading Down 5.6 %

LOVE stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,198,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lovesac by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 279,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 748.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

