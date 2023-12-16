Insider Buying: The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 17,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,620 ($18,353.00).

Conygar Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

CIC opened at GBX 89 ($1.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.03. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 137 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The company has a market cap of £53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

