Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,147,360.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,925 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $91,770.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,016 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $376,375.92.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHI stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

