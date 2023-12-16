Insider Buying: Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Buys 2,881,402 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Greene purchased 2,881,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,814.02 ($36,171.25).
Great Southern Copper Price Performance
Shares of GSCU opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 million and a PE ratio of -240.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.39.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
