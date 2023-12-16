Insider Buying: Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Buys 2,881,402 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Greene purchased 2,881,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,814.02 ($36,171.25).

Shares of GSCU opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 million and a PE ratio of -240.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.39.

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

