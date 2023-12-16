Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,445,763.98 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,074,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,722,705.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,181.00.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,769,248.02.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,598,408.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27.
  • On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $4,319,333.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.40.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $1,119,359.92.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.45 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

