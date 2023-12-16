Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,286.72).

BA stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.44. The stock has a market cap of £31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,106 ($13.88).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

