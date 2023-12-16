Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.51. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

