Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.89

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 6697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

