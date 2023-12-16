Incyte’s (INCY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.79.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

