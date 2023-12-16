Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

